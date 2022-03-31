ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Live stream: Watch fish on Bosher’s Dam Shad Cam

By Robert Nebergall
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Wildlife Resources’ Shad Cam has just been upgraded to provide live footage of the Bosher’s Dam fishway and the spring fish migration that moves through it on its way up the James River.

The Shad Cam, the longest running wildlife camera operated by the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), historically provided a continual stream of still images, but with the help of the City of Richmond now has livestream capabilities.

8News spoke with DWR Fish Passage Coordinator Alan Weaver about Bosher’s Dam and the Shad Cam program.

The Bosher’s Dam fishway, in which the Shad Cam is located, was completed in 1999. It allows fish to migrate upriver during the spawning season, which they had been unable to do since the construction of the dam in 1823.

Bosher’s Dam provides infrastructure for Henrico and Richmond City water supplies and allows for several public and private boat launches and river access points. The fishway mitigates the dam’s impact on aquatic life, allowing passage which is unavailable at most dam sites.

The fishway, which is made up of 13 vertical pools with slots built into the walls at nine inch intervals, allows migrating fish to ascend the dam’s ten foot elevation so they can swim upstream to lay eggs.

According to Weaver, DWR opens the fishway and begins the Shad Cam stream in mid-March, with fish beginning their migration upriver in late February. Anadromous fish — fish which live in salt water, but return to freshwater to spawn — especially varieties of shad, have passed through the fishway as early as April 3rd. This migratory season ends in early June.

The Shad Cam is mainly used by DWR fish passage biologists to count fish and track migration periods. It records the fishway 24/7, as different species of fish migrate at varying times of day. It has, at times, been used for educational purposes, but is also available simply for public enjoyment.

You can see about 30 different species of fish on the Shad Cam throughout the spring including american shad, gizzard shad, smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, striped bass, walleye, shorthead redhorse and sea lamprey.

You can watch the Shad Cam here and access more information on fish activity and the dam. Keep in mind that the busiest period of the migration is yet to come.

