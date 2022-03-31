ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Map: Here’s where marijuana is – and isn’t – legal

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4He7KC_0evpVIcc00

(NEXSTAR) – While the House is expected to pass legislation this week to legalize marijuana, dozens of states already allow residents to access marijuana in various forms.

Thirty-seven states have already approved marijuana for medical use. Among those, nearly 20 have also cleared it for recreational use among adults.

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

Colorado and Washington were the first to approve adult-use recreational marijuana measures in 2012, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . Two years later, Alaska, Oregon, and the District of Columbia followed suit.

LOCAL HEADLINES: Man free after falsely accused of transporting $10M of liquid meth

For 10 states, CBD and products low in THC are available despite marijuana not being legalized for medical or recreational use. And in just three states – Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas – marijuana isn’t legal in any form.

The below map shows where states stand on the legalization of marijuana based on data from the NCSL.

In January, Idaho lawmakers moved forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would bar the legalization of marijuana in the state, despite all of its neighbors already having some sort of policy allowing residents to possess marijuana or products low in THC.

In Kansas, lawmakers are still mulling a bill that would legalize medical marijuana. According to Nexstar's KSNT , the bill awaits a committee's approval but has bipartisan support in the legislature. Next door in Nebraska, the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana organization is working to collect enough signatures to put medical cannabis on the November ballot, local news outlet KETV reports .

CBP: 140 arrested in human smuggling attempts

A 2021 Pew Research study found the vast majority of American adults - 91% - believe in legalizing marijuana in some capacity. Sixty percent support making marijuana legal for medical and recreational use while 31% support legalization for medical use only.

The House could pass its bill to legalize marijuana as early as Thursday. The bill would then go to the Senate, which recently passed a separate bill unanimously that expands scientific and medical research on marijuana and its compounds, according to The Hill .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalizing Marijuana#House#Ncsl
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy