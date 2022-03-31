Evansville CEO charged in 4th county

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville businessman has now been charged in 4 counties.

CEO Matthew Gates of Elite Construction Supply has been charged in Gibson County with the felony of theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000. Court records show the charge was filed March 23. Gates has previously been charged in the counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, and Posey with home improvement fraud and theft.

Gates’ next court appearance is in Posey County and set for April 19th via video conference.

