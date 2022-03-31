New Alton flea market opens Saturday

The Alton Flea Market at 711 Belle St. will open Saturday, April 2. (For the Telegraph)

ALTON — A new, eclectic shopping experience plans to open its doors Saturday in Alton.

The Alton Flea Market at 711 Belle St. will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. Aaron and Stacie Holt have owned the 170-year-old warehouse since 2008 and, until now, had used the massive space to store books and electronics that they would sell online.

Aaron Holt said that he decided one day they should launch a flea market in the building to utilize the space.

Through the flea market's Facebook page, the couple advertised that they were seeking vendors. According to Aaron Holt, the response was "massive."

"As soon as we dipped our toes in, it was obvious that it was an itch that really needed to be filled," he said.

He said the couple received inquiries from about 100 people interested in participating in the flea market. From that pool, about 30 people submitted applications.

According to the couple the flea market will be a mixture of permanent vendors and those who rotate in on a daily or weekend basis.

"It's the best of both worlds," he said.

The main idea, Aaron Holt said, is that the flea market will offer something for everybody. A quick scan of the building this week found books, movies, electronics, clothing, toys, furniture and even a booth dedicated to uniforms for nurses.

"Different people like flea markets for different reasons," he said. "To us it's like, 'Well, let's try to have everything.'"

Aaron Holt said their future plans are to expand the vendors in the flea market with a goal of filling most of the historic warehouse.

The Alton Flea Market will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Currently, only street parking is available.

For more information or to apply to become a vendor, visit https://altonfleamarket.com .