ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Jamie Wallis: Transgender community in Wales reacts to first trans MP

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conservative MP for Bridgend made history this week - becoming the first MP to come out as trans....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wales smacking ban: What do parents think?

A ban on smacking children in Wales is a "great move" and the "right thing", according to parents in Cardiff. Anyone who smacks a child in their care could be arrested and prosecuted for assault, after the legal defence of reasonable punishment was removed. It makes Wales the second UK...
U.K.
The Independent

Wales seeking legal advice on conversion therapy ban after ‘partial’ U-turn

Wales is seeking legal advice on the “unilateral action” it can take to ban conversion therapy, after the UK reportedly committed to stamping out the practice for gay people, but not those who are trans.In a statement on behalf of the Welsh Government, deputy minister Hannah Blythyn said she had written to the UK Government expressing her “strongest condemnation” of its decision to “abandon the pursuit of protections for a part of our community”.She said Wales would commission “urgent legal advice” on the “unilateral action” it could take to ban the practice, and seek “the devolution of any necessary additional...
SOCIETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Wallis
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Transgender#Rape#Trans Women#Racism#Uk#Commons
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wife of Hillsong founder Brian Houston stands by her man after he was forced to resign from the megachurch over 'inappropriate behaviour' towards women

The wife of Hillsong founder Brian Houston has vowed to stand by her man after he resigned over the scandalous behaviour towards women. The Pentecostal church said Houston went into a women's hotel room after drinking at a conference in 2019, and sent 'inappropriate' texts to another woman. Houston, 68,...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Hayley Smith: Anorexia 'complications' caused death, inquest finds

A woman died from complications caused by an eating disorder, an inquest jury has concluded. Hayley Smith, 27, from Sturry, near Canterbury, Kent, died at the Medway Maritime Hospital four days after Christmas in 2019. Ms Smith had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a specialist clinic in Ipswich,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy