What does first trans MP mean for LGBTQ people?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not have previously heard of the MP Jamie Wallis, the name may have not meant anything to you. That is until Wednesday, when in one tweet he became headline news. The Conservative MP for Bridgend made history - becoming the first MP to come out as trans. He also...

www.bbc.com

Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Jen Ives: Trans comedian shares disturbing clip showing her being verbally abused at LGB Alliance conference

Disturbing video footage has emerged showing trans comedian Jen Ives being verbally abused and branded a “pervert” while attending the LGB Alliance conference last year.The event held by the controversial political group took place on 21 October, and was attended by figures including comedy writer Graham Linehan and Labour MP Rosie Duffield. Attendees at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London were invited to watch panels about “free speech” and the supposed threat of “transgender ideology”. LGB Alliance founder Malcolm Clark also shared a photo of himself posing with a cardboard cutout of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnson drops plans to outlaw LGBT conversion therapy

Boris Johnson has dramatically dropped plans for the Government to ban so-called LGBT conversion therapy, it has been confirmed.A leaked Downing Street briefing paper seen by ITV News said “the PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation” to outlaw the practice.In response, a Government spokesman said they had decided to look at how existing law could be applied more effectively as well as “other non-legislative measures”.The move was condemned by the Liberal Democrats as giving a “green light to a form of torture” and an “utter betrayal” of the LGBT community.The announcement came just a day after...
SOCIETY
Jamie Wallis
The Guardian

Third of British LGBTQ+ people experience abuse by relatives

Young LGBTQ+ people in the UK are facing a “hidden epidemic” of abuse by close family members based on their sexuality or gender identity, according to a study. Nearly one in three LGBTQ+ people have experienced abuse – ranging from verbal harassment to threats of homelessness and physical violence – by a relative, most often their own parents, with two-thirds of them aged under 18 when the abuse first occurred, research for the anti-abuse charity Galop found.
HOMELESS
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Beatings and forced abortions: Life in a North Korea prison

After crawling into her cell, Lee Young-joo was ordered to sit cross-legged with her hands on her knees. She was not allowed to move for up to 12 hours a day. A slight shuffle or a hushed whisper to her cell mates would be harshly punished. She had limited access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatherly

Biden Admin Takes Slew of New Actions on International Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.
POLITICS
BBC

Baby P: Mother Tracey Connelly approved for prison release

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, could be freed from prison after the Parole Board decided she should be released. Tracey Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 after admitting causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

FedSoc Students Totally Cool On Trans Visibility Day… Just Kidding, They Were Vile Trolls

Yesterday was the International Transgender Day of Visibility, an occasion to raise awareness of discrimination against transgender people across the globe. On the heels of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which, contrary to its public relations strategy isn’t about sex ed, but about barring kindergartners from same-sex parents acknowledging their families — right-wing spaces have upped the animosity toward the LGBTQ community. And it has a lot to do with how little pushback conservatives received leaning hard into anti-trans hate for the past several years. In this environment, Trans Visibility Day weighed heavily on a lot of minds.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Stonewall criticises exclusion of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges

Stonewall has criticised the “disappointing” decision to prevent transgender cyclist Emily Bridges from competing in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships and urged sport to do more for the trans community.Bridges, who began hormone therapy last year, was set to compete in Derby on Saturday alongside five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny following recent changes to British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.Those plans have been thwarted by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), which informed British Cycling that the Welsh athlete was not eligible to compete in the women’s category under its current guidelines due to the...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Tory MP coming out as trans should prompt more ‘respectful’ conversations

LGBT+ Conservatives patron said his party was divided over the issue and needed to stop avoiding it. The outpouring of love for Tory MP Jamie Wallis after he came out as transgender should prompt a “respectful” conversation among Conservatives over the issue, one of the party’s LGBT leaders has said.
SOCIETY
BBC

Conversion therapy: Ban to go-ahead but not cover trans people

The government insists it will ban so-called conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales - but not for transgender people. It comes hours after it had said it would drop the ban entirely. The announcement that it would explore "non-legislative measures" to prevent the practice prompted...
WORLD
Primetimer

Human Rights Campaign demotes Fox Corporation from its list of top workplaces for LGBTQ employees over Fox News' coverage of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

“Fox News has a history of sharing misinformation and disinformation about the LGBTQ+ community," said Aryn Fields, HRC’s senior press secretary. "We know from our own research, which we put out earlier this week, what their disinformation and misinformation means for the LGBTQ+ community: perpetuating stigma and marginalization of transgender and non-binary people." Fields added: “At a time when transgender people – especially transgender children – are under attack in statehouses across the country, rhetoric has real consequences. We can no longer allow Fox Corporation to maintain it’s score if Fox News personalities and contributors continue to deny the existence of transgender people, minimize the violence transgender individuals face, refer to parents of LGBTQ+ youth as perverts, or equate leaders of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion efforts with sex offenders. Each of these actions happened in the last 72 hours. Enough is enough.” ALSO: Fox News responds by pointing out it recently hired Caityln Jenner as a contributor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender women are finding some respect in India, but a traditional gender-nonconforming group – hijras – remains stigmatized

The confirmation of Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender federal official in the U.S., as assistant secretary to Department of Health and Human Services, showed the progress toward acceptance that transgender people have recently made in many parts of the world. Despite intense pushback, trans people all over the world...
SOCIETY

