What does first trans MP mean for LGBTQ people?

You may not have previously heard of the MP Jamie Wallis, the name may have not meant anything to you. That is until Wednesday, when in one tweet he became headline news. The Conservative MP for Bridgend made history - becoming the first MP to come out as trans. He also...
Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
Disturbing video footage has emerged showing trans comedian Jen Ives being verbally abused and branded a “pervert” while attending the LGB Alliance conference last year.The event held by the controversial political group took place on 21 October, and was attended by figures including comedy writer Graham Linehan and Labour MP Rosie Duffield. Attendees at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London were invited to watch panels about “free speech” and the supposed threat of “transgender ideology”. LGB Alliance founder Malcolm Clark also shared a photo of himself posing with a cardboard cutout of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who...
Boris Johnson has dramatically dropped plans for the Government to ban so-called LGBT conversion therapy, it has been confirmed.A leaked Downing Street briefing paper seen by ITV News said “the PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation” to outlaw the practice.In response, a Government spokesman said they had decided to look at how existing law could be applied more effectively as well as “other non-legislative measures”.The move was condemned by the Liberal Democrats as giving a “green light to a form of torture” and an “utter betrayal” of the LGBT community.The announcement came just a day after...
Last night, No 10 backed down on its plans to scrap its long-promised ban on “conversion practice” for lesbian, gay and bisexual people, but crucially it has chosen to leave trans people unprotected. As someone who underwent nearly 20 years of conversion practices, which resulted in me being hospitalised twice, I find this utterly unforgivable.
Young LGBTQ+ people in the UK are facing a “hidden epidemic” of abuse by close family members based on their sexuality or gender identity, according to a study. Nearly one in three LGBTQ+ people have experienced abuse – ranging from verbal harassment to threats of homelessness and physical violence – by a relative, most often their own parents, with two-thirds of them aged under 18 when the abuse first occurred, research for the anti-abuse charity Galop found.
In six days, eight transgender women were shot in three brutal attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Three women died, while survivors are currently being treated for critical injuries. The attacks were the latest in a country-wide epidemic of transphobic violence, of which the highest rates were...
President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.
Yesterday was the International Transgender Day of Visibility, an occasion to raise awareness of discrimination against transgender people across the globe. On the heels of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which, contrary to its public relations strategy isn’t about sex ed, but about barring kindergartners from same-sex parents acknowledging their families — right-wing spaces have upped the animosity toward the LGBTQ community. And it has a lot to do with how little pushback conservatives received leaning hard into anti-trans hate for the past several years. In this environment, Trans Visibility Day weighed heavily on a lot of minds.
TransLash Media has teamed up with the National LGBTQ Task Force to for a gripping three-part video series titled “Trans Bodies, Trans Choices.”. In the series, transgender individuals speak out about their abortion experiences. Today, the first part of the series titled “My Abortion Saved My Life,” premiered on...
Stonewall has criticised the “disappointing” decision to prevent transgender cyclist Emily Bridges from competing in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships and urged sport to do more for the trans community.Bridges, who began hormone therapy last year, was set to compete in Derby on Saturday alongside five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny following recent changes to British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.Those plans have been thwarted by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), which informed British Cycling that the Welsh athlete was not eligible to compete in the women’s category under its current guidelines due to the...
LGBT+ Conservatives patron said his party was divided over the issue and needed to stop avoiding it. The outpouring of love for Tory MP Jamie Wallis after he came out as transgender should prompt a “respectful” conversation among Conservatives over the issue, one of the party’s LGBT leaders has said.
The government insists it will ban so-called conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales - but not for transgender people. It comes hours after it had said it would drop the ban entirely. The announcement that it would explore "non-legislative measures" to prevent the practice prompted...
“Fox News has a history of sharing misinformation and disinformation about the LGBTQ+ community," said Aryn Fields, HRC’s senior press secretary. "We know from our own research, which we put out earlier this week, what their disinformation and misinformation means for the LGBTQ+ community: perpetuating stigma and marginalization of transgender and non-binary people." Fields added: “At a time when transgender people – especially transgender children – are under attack in statehouses across the country, rhetoric has real consequences. We can no longer allow Fox Corporation to maintain it’s score if Fox News personalities and contributors continue to deny the existence of transgender people, minimize the violence transgender individuals face, refer to parents of LGBTQ+ youth as perverts, or equate leaders of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion efforts with sex offenders. Each of these actions happened in the last 72 hours. Enough is enough.” ALSO: Fox News responds by pointing out it recently hired Caityln Jenner as a contributor.
The confirmation of Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender federal official in the U.S., as assistant secretary to Department of Health and Human Services, showed the progress toward acceptance that transgender people have recently made in many parts of the world. Despite intense pushback, trans people all over the world...
