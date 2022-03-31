What does first trans MP mean for LGBTQ people?

“Fox News has a history of sharing misinformation and disinformation about the LGBTQ+ community," said Aryn Fields, HRC’s senior press secretary. "We know from our own research, which we put out earlier this week, what their disinformation and misinformation means for the LGBTQ+ community: perpetuating stigma and marginalization of transgender and non-binary people." Fields added: “At a time when transgender people – especially transgender children – are under attack in statehouses across the country, rhetoric has real consequences. We can no longer allow Fox Corporation to maintain it’s score if Fox News personalities and contributors continue to deny the existence of transgender people, minimize the violence transgender individuals face, refer to parents of LGBTQ+ youth as perverts, or equate leaders of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion efforts with sex offenders. Each of these actions happened in the last 72 hours. Enough is enough.” ALSO: Fox News responds by pointing out it recently hired Caityln Jenner as a contributor.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO