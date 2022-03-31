ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Former Keller ISD band director indicted on 8 counts of child indecency

 1 day ago
KELLER, Texas — A former Keller ISD band director has been indicted on eight counts of indecency with a child following allegations that spanned several years at two different middle schools. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced on Thursday that a grand jury had returned the indictments...

