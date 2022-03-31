How to watch Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators compete for shot at national titles

She has received perfect scores on every piece of apparatus during her college gymnastics career, completing the coveted "Gym Slam" this season.

Twice she was named SEC Gymnast of the Year. Her winning all-around total at this season conference championship was the second-highest in SEC history.

She won 25 event titles in 2022 to lead her University of Florida team.

But there is one thing West York Area graduate Trinity Thomas hasn't done ... won an NCAA title. The quest to end that drought begins Thursday night, when No. 2 Florida takes on No. 15 Denver, No. 17 Ohio State and the winner of No. 28 Iowa State/No. 36 Western Michigan in their first action of the Auburn Regional.

The competition begins at 8 p.m. ET. It follows an afternoon session between No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 23 Georgia and No. 27 Southern Utah. The top two teams from Thursday's two rounds will compete at 6 p.m. Saturday to determine the two teams that will go to nationals in two weeks.

Other regionals and teams involved are:

Norman Regional: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 24 Boise State, No. 25 Utah State, No. 31 West Virginia and No. 32 Arizona.

All of the regional action can be watched on ESPN+.

College Gym News predicts Florida and Auburn will advance to the national semifinals, which will be contested against the top two teams from the Raleigh Regionals at 6 p.m. April 14. The other semifinal will be held at 1 p.m. ET.

The final is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on April 16 and will be shown live on ABC.

What are Thomas' chances of bringing a title home? College Gym News thinks it's pretty good, as the outlet is predicting Florida will win the national team championship.

But with a pair of Olympians in the mix for individual titles, CGN is picking others over Thomas in the four elements and all-around title. They think those will go to Olympian Jade Carey of Oregon State (all-around), Haleigh Bryant of LSU (vault), Olympian Suni Lee of Auburn (bars), Maile O'Keefe of Utah (beam) and Nya Reed of Florida (floor).