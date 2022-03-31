ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

How to watch Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators compete for shot at national titles

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3Qcq_0evpRNB500

She has received perfect scores on every piece of apparatus during her college gymnastics career, completing the coveted "Gym Slam" this season.

Twice she was named SEC Gymnast of the Year. Her winning all-around total at this season conference championship was the second-highest in SEC history.

Boys' stars:GameTimePA names 2022 YAIAA boys' basketball all-stars, player of the year

Girls' stars:GameTimePA names 2022 York-Adams girls' basketball all-stars, player of the year

She won 25 event titles in 2022 to lead her University of Florida team.

But there is one thing West York Area graduate Trinity Thomas hasn't done ... won an NCAA title. The quest to end that drought begins Thursday night, when No. 2 Florida takes on No. 15 Denver, No. 17 Ohio State and the winner of No. 28 Iowa State/No. 36 Western Michigan in their first action of the Auburn Regional.

The competition begins at 8 p.m. ET. It follows an afternoon session between No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 23 Georgia and No. 27 Southern Utah. The top two teams from Thursday's two rounds will compete at 6 p.m. Saturday to determine the two teams that will go to nationals in two weeks.

Other regionals and teams involved are:

  • Norman Regional: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 24 Boise State, No. 25 Utah State, No. 31 West Virginia and No. 32 Arizona.
  • Raleigh Regional: No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Missouri, No. 14 UCLA, No. 20 Maryland, No. 22 Iowa, No. 30 N.C. State, No. 33 Towson and No. 35 North Carolina.
  • Seattle Regional: No. 4 Utah, No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 13 Oregon State, No. 19 Illinois, No 21 BYU, No. 25 Washington, No. 29 Stanford and No. 34 San Jose State.

All of the regional action can be watched on ESPN+.

College Gym News predicts Florida and Auburn will advance to the national semifinals, which will be contested against the top two teams from the Raleigh Regionals at 6 p.m. April 14. The other semifinal will be held at 1 p.m. ET.

The final is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on April 16 and will be shown live on ABC.

What are Thomas' chances of bringing a title home? College Gym News thinks it's pretty good, as the outlet is predicting Florida will win the national team championship.

But with a pair of Olympians in the mix for individual titles, CGN is picking others over Thomas in the four elements and all-around title. They think those will go to Olympian Jade Carey of Oregon State (all-around), Haleigh Bryant of LSU (vault), Olympian Suni Lee of Auburn (bars), Maile O'Keefe of Utah (beam) and Nya Reed of Florida (floor).

Comments / 0

York Daily Record
York Daily Record

2K+

Followers

494

Posts

291K+

Views

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Denver, PA
York, PA
College Sports
York, PA
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
City
Auburn, PA
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
York, PA
Basketball
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida hits the road for a three-game series against Auburn

Despite an unprecedented delay to Florida softball’s instate matchup against Central Florida, due to traffic from Orlando to Gainesville, the Gators were still able to pull out the tremendous nonconference victory, 10-3. Florida snapped the No. 22 Knights’ 18-game win streak and claimed its seventh win against a ranked...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trinity Thomas
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#University Of Florida#Sec#Yaiaa#The Auburn Regional#Boise State#Raleigh#Lsu
24/7 Wall St.

How Florida’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Moore, Bryant headline Gators strong start at Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mother nature may have tried to delay the inevitable with a monsoon like rainfall that postponed the opening day of the Florida Relays, but all-world Gators long jumper, Jasmine Moore, couldn’t be stopped from winning her best event by the weather or her opponents. Right...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WKYT 27

Spangler sparkles as No. 8 Kentucky wins opener at No. 20 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Tatum Spangler pitched a sensational 5.1 innings of relief, earning her second win of the season as the No. 8 Kentucky Softball team scored three late runs to beat No. 20 LSU in the series opener Friday night at Tiger Park. The senior from Henderson,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
494
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy