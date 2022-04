The internet is rallying around "Buddy the Cat" after recently released video allegedly showed a teenager and 12-year-old were caught on camera attacking the feline with dogs. According to the Pennsylvania SPCA, the two minors, who have not been publicly named, were seen on a home security video in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Partial video of the incident was published by NBC News affiliate NBC10, and reviewed by TODAY, and appears to show two dogs being let off their leashes and encouraged to attack a cornered cat. The fight appears to end when a resident comes out of the house and intervenes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO