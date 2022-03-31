5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield
Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe – Imagine dining under the sea. A large aquarium can be found behind the bar filled with saltwater fish inside. The cafe is found inside the Bass Pro Shop headquarters.
Address: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807
Vantage Rooftop Lounge – This rooftop bar gives you a great view of Springfield. Vantage serves flatbreads, salads, sharable plates, and sweets while the bar serves various cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits.
Address: 260 E. McDaniel St., Springfield, MO 65806
Bawi Korean BBQ – Basically it’s a build your own Korean BBQ. You grill your own meat with your choice of sides and sauces.
Address: 4121 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65810
Lambert’s Cafe – The “Home of throwed rolls” has a traditional country-style menu with sides that are served tableside. The most popular thing about the restaurant is the thrown dinner rolls. So don’t be surprised if you see flying bread during your visit. You can find Lambert’s south of Springfield.
Address: 1800 W. State Hwy J, Ozark, MO 65721
Leong’s Asian Diner – One Springfield exclusive is Springfield Style Cashew Chicken. What better place to try it out than the original.
Address: 1540 W Republic Rd
