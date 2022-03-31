ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Cross hopes to go from DMV to UMD to NFL

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Z8T0_0evpQ1jj00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For years at the University of Maryland, they’ve talked about the “DMV to UMD” movement. Terps safety Nick Cross is a part of that.

The Bowie native and DeMatha grad that played with Chase Young just down the road from College Park, is a prospect in the 2022 NFL draft after three successful years in College Park.

Cross was named to the Big Ten honorable mention team all three years at Maryland and is projected by some to be an NFL starter. Cross posted the fastest 40-yard dash time by a safety at the NFL combine.

“With Nick you will get a versatile, strong, fast, smart player,” Maryland senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “He’s going to give everything he has and he’s gonna be in the film room 24-7 and he’s going to be a special player.”

In April’s NFL draft, Cross hopes to represent Maryland and DeMatha, and go from the DMV to UMD to the NFL.

“DeMatha was a great school, great legacy, great tradition of great players who came through there,” Cross said at Maryland pro day on Wednesday. “From Rodney McLeod, Chase Young, Anthony McFarland, all those guys. It means a lot to be able to go in and carry on that legacy of great DeMatha football tradition.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Georgia Star WR Ahkil Crumpton charged with Murder | Gun linked to two murders one in Georgia and one in Philly

Former Georgia star football player Ahkil Crumpton has been charged with murder. He reportedly shot and killed a 23 year old gas station employee in Oconee County. Elijah Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on March 19, 2021, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta, when a masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood, and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m.
GEORGIA STATE
WCIA

Former Schlarman standout Anaya Peoples enters transfer portal

WCIA — Former Schlarman standout and two-time WCIA 3 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year Anaya Peoples is looking for a new school. The Notre Dame guard entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after spending three seasons with the Irish. Peoples started in 17 of 32 games played for Notre Dame this season, averaging 3.8 […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#Nfl Combine#Nfl Draft#American Football#Dmv#Dematha#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

St. John’s grad Azzi Fudd helps Uconn to final four

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Azzi Fudd is one of the best freshman basketball players in the country. The former St. John’s College high school star and Arlington, Virginia native, is also the pride of local basketball for many in the DC area. Fudd will play in her first final four Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Washington QB competition getting started with spring ball

SEATTLE (AP) — Among new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer’s first priorities is figuring out his quarterback situation. The Huskies have three options with spring practice starting. Dylan Morris has been the primary starter for Washington the past two seasons. The Huskies also have highly touted freshman Sam Huard, who started one game last year and has strong Washington bloodlines. There’s also Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr., who was the QB at Indiana under DeBoer in 2019. All three will get equal opportunity early in spring practice. A decision on a starter likely won’t come until the summer.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Plitzuweit named new WVU women’s hoops coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that former University of South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will replace Mike Carey in that role. Carey recently retired after 21 seasons at WVU a 34 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.  “Dawn is a […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Orlando Sentinel

UCF defensive coordinator preaches communication in practice

The ending of the War On I-4 rivalry game between UCF and South Florida in November came down to the final play. But it likely didn’t have to. Trailing 17-13 with 1:20 left, Bulls freshman quarterback Timmy McClain was picked off by Divaad Wilson, likely securing the win in favor of the Knights. The turnover, however, didn’t count as UCF’s Big Kat Bryant jumped offsides and USF was able to ...
ORLANDO, FL
WDVM 25

Local players lead pro soccer team MD Bobcats FC

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) – In Montgomery County, Maryland Bobcats FC plays in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), the third tier of American professional soccer. The team calls Germantown its home, playing at Maureen Hendricks Field at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds. Most of the Bobcats’ players are local products, playing pro ball in their […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Spun

Justin Fields Was “Pissed Off” After 1 Game During 2021 Season

Consider Bears quarterback Justin Fields the latest to question Matt Nagy’s gameplanning last season. According to Fields’ personal QB coach, Ron Veal, the rookie took issue with the former coach‘s strategy in 2021. Telling 670 “The Score” in Chicago that Fields “hated” Nagy’s blueprint for his first career start.
NFL
WDVM 25

Chris Caputo named GW men’s basketball head coach

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Friday, George Washington Director of Athletics Tanya Vogel named Chris Caputo as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program. Caputo has over two decades worth of coaching experience, most of which has been under legendary coach Jim Larrañaga. He was apart of the coaching staff for George Mason when […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy