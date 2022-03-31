Nick Cross hopes to go from DMV to UMD to NFL

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For years at the University of Maryland, they’ve talked about the “DMV to UMD” movement. Terps safety Nick Cross is a part of that.

The Bowie native and DeMatha grad that played with Chase Young just down the road from College Park, is a prospect in the 2022 NFL draft after three successful years in College Park.

Cross was named to the Big Ten honorable mention team all three years at Maryland and is projected by some to be an NFL starter. Cross posted the fastest 40-yard dash time by a safety at the NFL combine.

“With Nick you will get a versatile, strong, fast, smart player,” Maryland senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “He’s going to give everything he has and he’s gonna be in the film room 24-7 and he’s going to be a special player.”

In April’s NFL draft, Cross hopes to represent Maryland and DeMatha, and go from the DMV to UMD to the NFL.

“DeMatha was a great school, great legacy, great tradition of great players who came through there,” Cross said at Maryland pro day on Wednesday. “From Rodney McLeod, Chase Young, Anthony McFarland, all those guys. It means a lot to be able to go in and carry on that legacy of great DeMatha football tradition.”

