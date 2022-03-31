Woman ordered to pay $4.6M in restitution

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Chesapeake, Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from a Huntington children’s charity will have to pay back the money she stole.

Ruthe Marie Phillips pleaded guilty to stealing about $4.7 million from River Valley Child Development Services between December of 2013 and August of 2020.

This is an update to a story originally published on Jan. 24, 2022. The original story is below.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Chesapeake, Ohio has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for stealing millions in federal funds from the River Valley Child Development Services (RVCDS), a non-profit organization in Huntington.

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, who also goes by Marie Phillips, worked at RVCDS from Dec. 1986 to Sep. 2020, according to court documents.

The DOJ says that Phillips admitted from Dec. 2013 to August 2020, she stole more than $4.7 million. $1.1 million went to her personal checking and $3.3 million to Attitude Aviation’s bank account. Attitude Aviation has offices in Huntington and South Point that provide aeronautical services.

The documents say that between July 2016 and June 2017, the RVCDS received more than $7.1 million in federal funding. It says that Phillips used her authority at the non-profit to steal almost $1 million of that money during the period previously mentioned.

According to court documents, Phillips agreed to forfeit assets, including more than $300,000 from the sale of a lake house in Smith Mountain Lake, VA that was used in the scheme.

$169,954.58 is being paid back from the sale of a Randolph County property and $322,288.50 from the sale of two airplanes, her residence in Chesapeake, Ohio, a Lexus RX and a Chevrolet Corvette, and four more airplanes she had planned to sell, according to the DOJ.

At the time of the sentencing, Phillips has forfeited approximately $868,561.44 which will be applied to her restitution debt. The full amount is said to be determined at a hearing on April 4, 2022.

“Phillips stole millions of dollars meant for families and children in the Huntington area for her own personal use. It doesn’t get much worse than stealing from children,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I am thankful for the work of our law enforcement partners and my staff which resulted in a substantial sentence for Phillips and ensured that she will pay restitution to the nonprofit.”

While sentencing Phillips, they say that the Court departed from the sentencing guidelines, saying that the range for the crimes did not account for the “substantial harm” to the non-profit and taxpayers.

