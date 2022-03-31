ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Muscadine Bloodline Show Off Incredible Harmonies With Acoustic Video For “Down In Alabama”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FpfE_0evpP2ef00

Just go ahead and give me a case of Busch Light and a playlist of Muscadine Bloodline acoustic sets every weekend for the rest of my life, and I’ll die a happy man.

There’s just some artists who put out music that remind you of home, and if you live in the southeast, that’s Muscadine Bloodline for you.

The duo is coming off of their latest album, Dispatch to 16th Ave., which is a full blown traditional country record to its core, and some of their best work to date in my opinion.

However, when the two drop these acoustic renditions of their songs, it hits different on a whole new level.

Today they dropped their latest acoustic video, and this one’s paying tribute to their home state with “Down in Alabama” off the new album.

The song itself depicts the perfect imagery of a small southern town setting, and when you cut it down to the harmonies of Gary and Charlie, it really is something special.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff

117K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow Whiskey Riff and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Connecticut Post

Muscadine Bloodline Stayed Off the Road to ‘Create the Demand.’ The Country Duo Finally Return on New Tour

Muscadine Bloodline know their fans have some expectations of the duo’s live shows. There are certain crowd-pleasing numbers they don’t dare omit. “We have some diehards we’ve built over the last few years,” lead guitarist and vocalist Gary Stanton says. “If we don’t play ‘Porch Swing Angel’ at the end of the night, people are gonna riot.”
MUSIC
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmonies#Busch Light
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Cheddar News

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter on Going Solo With New Country Single 'Easy'

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter joined Cheddar News to talk about fatherhood and his solo work on a new crossover song called "Easy," featuring country singer Jimmie Allen. "What I love about country music is the lyrics, the melodies, the stories that are in them as well," he said. "And you know, you hear it's just pretty simple and pretty easy."
MUSIC
10NEWS

Country music star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all country music fans — the CMT Music Awards is just on the horizon. Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show....
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Alan Jackson Releases His 16th Career Studio Album, ‘Freight Train,’ In 2010

Since his debut alum in 1987, Alan Jackson has been cranking out great country music for the past 30-plus years. From fan favorite hits like “Chattahoochee” and “Chasing That Neon Rainbow,” to more substantive stuff masterpieces like “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning),” few, if any, artists have made a bigger impact on country music in the past 30 years.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy