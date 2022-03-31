Boca construction causing increased gridlock for drivers

With more people moving to South Florida, drivers are experiencing more delays, creating an increase in city issues. Now, drivers in Boca Raton are feeling the pain.

"Too many people, too much construction, too much in too small of a space," said resident Christopher Miller.

All over Boca Raton, there are multiple construction projects on major roadways, and they all seem to be happening at the same time.

City council member Andy Thomson said all of these projects in downtown Boca Raton are run by the county or the state.

"There's really not that much the city can do to expedite it, to stop it," Thomson said. "We just kind of drive on it just like everyone else."

WPTV Andy Thomson says the city can't stop many of the road projects since the state controls the timeline.

As snowbirds flock to South Florida during season, the planning of all of this construction seems to come at a poor time.

"It's going to take multiple springs, multiple summers, and multiple falls, so there is nothing you can do," Thomson said.

Now, drivers all over the city are fed up.

"I feel like it's not even just snowbirds, it's not even a season thing anymore, it's a full-time operation," Miller said. "It's always busy down here."

WPTV Construction projects are occurring in multiple locations in Boca Raton.

But city officials said, there is not much the city can do.

"While there is some short-term pain, there absolutely is, it's for the long-term gain," Thomson said.

The city said most projects should be completed by the end of this year or early 2023.

For those traveling in Boca Raton, below are the spots where there is road construction: