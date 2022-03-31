Hundreds attend Bartlett Business Expo

NWTF’s Wild Nashville Success: “After having to host a virtual convention in 2021, it was so good to get the flock back together in Nashville.”. For outdoors folk around America, February 2022 brought an excellent return. The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) was forced to go online during the pandemic in 2021, but this year saw a glorious return to form. The 46th Annual Convention and Sport Show took place at Nashville, Tennessee’s Gaylord Opryland Resort to phenomenal results, and Outsider was there to take part. But we were far from alone.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO