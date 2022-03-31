ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Hundreds attend Bartlett Business Expo

By Terry Hollahan
bartlett-express.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people came through the Bartlett Recreation Center on Thursday, March 31, for the 2022 Bartlett Business Expo, sponsored by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett and...

bartlett-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Live At 9: Bartlett Business Provides Homecooked Meals To-Go

Two Bartlett moms who wanted to simplify their own lives started a business to help other parents wanting to provide homecooked meals to their families. Oh Grate! is the brainchild of Courtney Jones and Amy Bingham. Live at 9 joined Courtney in the kitchen to get a sneak peek at one of their popular dishes.
BARTLETT, TN
WVNS

The first day of the Women’s Expo sees dozens in attendance

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Day one of the Women’s Expo at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention center is officially in the books. Hundreds of people flooded the arena which showcased dozens of businesses and local organizations, many of them women-owned and focused. For one first-time attendee, she says seeing so many women-centric groups in one place […]
BECKLEY, WV
Beloit Daily News

Stateline Business Expo returns to Hononegah High School

ROCKTON—The Stateline Business Expo is returning to familiar surroundings this year. The business exposition is returning to Hononegah Community High School where it started when it was known as the RoRo Expo. The Expo will be held in the Hononegah Field House March 26 and 27 at Hononegah Community...
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Bartlett, TN
Business
City
Bartlett, TN
City
Memphis, TN
iheart.com

Charleston Small Business Expo offers many resources for small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo. The free event is open to businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. It takes place Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

NWTF: More Than 52,000 People Attended 2022 Expo in Nashville

NWTF’s Wild Nashville Success: “After having to host a virtual convention in 2021, it was so good to get the flock back together in Nashville.”. For outdoors folk around America, February 2022 brought an excellent return. The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) was forced to go online during the pandemic in 2021, but this year saw a glorious return to form. The 46th Annual Convention and Sport Show took place at Nashville, Tennessee’s Gaylord Opryland Resort to phenomenal results, and Outsider was there to take part. But we were far from alone.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartlett Business Expo#Firstsouth Financial#The Bartlett Express#Memphis Funeral Home#Infiniti#Travel Leaders#First Horizon#Mcdonalds
charlottenews.net

Caduceus' McLovin's to Attend Global Pet Expo 2022

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce McLovin's will be attending and presenting at the Global Pet Expo 2022 Trade Show.
ORLANDO, FL
@growwithco

Returning to Live Events: How to Get Started Planning One

Live events are back in demand, but they look a little different than pre-pandemic, in-person gatherings. Businesses and customers alike are looking forward to the return of in-person, live events. A Global Recovery Insights survey found that 62% of trade show exhibitors plan to contribute to shows this year, with attendees expressing interest at even higher rates.
SMALL BUSINESS
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy