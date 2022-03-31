Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle. High water levels begin to impact shipping interests along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

