Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 02:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern and west central Florida. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Citrus and southern Levy Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 28 miles south of Fowlers Bluff, or 35 miles west of Homosassa Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beverly Hills, Crystal River Airport, Black Diamond, Inverness Highlands North, Williston Highlands, Hernando, Inglis, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Lebanon, Citrus Hills, Brent Wood, Crystal Oaks and Lecanto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0