Mayor Eric Adams has compared the rise of cryptocurrency to the life-cycle of the Amazon rainforest. “When you look at the floor of the rainforest, you see the death of the trees, the vines, and others that become fertilizers for the new growth that takes place,” he said in an interview with Gothamist. “The fear people are having around crypto is that they think it’s the death of how you do business or how you do commerce.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO