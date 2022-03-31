ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

House Budget Committee rejects adding surplus revenue to Missouri public schools, colleges

By Rudi Keller
kttn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s record general revenue surplus was off-limits for spending plans as the House Budget Committee worked Thursday, defeating Democratic efforts to give boost money for public schools and state colleges. The only significant addition to education budgets approved by the committee was to restart...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 1

