ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barbershops supporting trans inclusivity

pix11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStrands For Trans is a global campaign that started in New York...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

Website helps trans people find safe salons, barbershops

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Getting a haircut may be something most people check off their to-do list without thinking twice. But it can be daunting for people in the transgender community to find a salon or barbershop where they feel safe and accepted. Haircuts are historically gendered, with salons...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershops#Transgender#Salons#Fashion#Racism
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon NYC Warehouse Workers Support Union in Historic Labor Win

Workers at a second New York facility are set to vote in April. workers at a New York warehouse voted to join an upstart labor union, an historic victory that gives organized labor its first foothold in the company’s U.S. operations and could embolden workers at other employers. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cape Cod Times

New Sandwich group gets support to push diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

SANDWICH — A new community group working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion has been awarded a grant and a fiscal sponsorship from two major Sandwich organizations. Sandwich for All announced it received a fiscal sponsorship from The Cape Cod Foundation and a $2,000 grant from The Fund for Sandwich. This money will allow the group to begin planning and raising money for events.
SANDWICH, MA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy