Free hazardous waste collection this Sunday

By Torstein Rehn
 2 days ago
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is hosting a hazardous waste collection on Sunday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a press release.

All hazardous waste will be collected free of charge at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

Hazardous materials that will be accepted include liquids such as motor oil, household cleaners, paint, battery acid and pesticides.

Participants can also bring old computers, TVs and other unwanted electronics.

The public works department requests that sharp materials like needles or syringes be kept in puncture-proof containers.

This event is designed to be contact-free and participants are asked to keep all hazardous materials in an accessible area in the back of their vehicle.

Caltrans and the Clean California program are working with the public works department to put on this event.

People interested in attending the event can go to lessismore.org for more information.

