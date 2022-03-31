ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck Creek: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $879,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Duck Creek said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $73 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $301 million to $305 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCT

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

