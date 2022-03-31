ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's time to get those cancer screenings you skipped during the pandemic

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. There's...

One third of eligible New Yorkers are not up-to-date on colon cancer screening

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in New York, but only one third of adults who should be checked for the disease are up-to-date on screening. March is National Colorectal Awareness Month. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (Excellus BCBS) recently conducted a review of 2020 health data that found 71.5% of adults are up-to-date on screenings, while 28.5% are not up-to-date or haven’t been screened at all, according to The Chronicle Express.
Routine cancer screenings remain below pre-pandemic levels, study finds

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Routine cancer screenings dropped across the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New research published this week in the Journal Cancer finds those screening rates still have not returned to normal. “This is really concerning for us,” said Dr. Lars Grimm, associate professor of radiology...
How to prepare for a colonoscopy: Doctor shares tips and advice

March marks colorectal cancer awareness month, and according to the CDC, colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in the U.S. Dr. Cedrick McFadden joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with advice on how to make the potentially life saving colonoscopy procedure less daunting. Dr. McFadden says to mix the prep drink with clear liquids the night before and to have a low residue diet filled with low volume goods like white rice and pasta the day before.March 18, 2022.
Mammograms may detect risk for heart disease

Your annual screening mammogram may do more than spot breast cancer early -- it may give you a heads up on your heart disease risk, too. Digital breast X-rays can also detect a build-up of calcium in the arteries of your breasts, an early sign of heart disease. These white areas -- known as breast arterial calcification, or BAC -- are markers of hardening in the arteries and tend to go along with advancing age, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and inflammation. (It is not the same as calcification of the inner layer of the arteries that is often found in smokers or people with high cholesterol.)
Study: Diabetes risk higher for people who've had COVID

A new study shows people who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes, even if their case was mild. The report by the CDC looked at nearly 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID, but not hospitalized. Compared to people who never had COVID, they were 28% more...
Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
When colorectal cancer runs in the family

National guidelines recommend people of average risk of developing colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. However, Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, says if your family has a history of colon cancer or if you have a hereditary condition, those guidelines don’t necessarily apply. You may need to be screened at a younger age.
What’s binocular vision? Surge in screen time during pandemic may lead to more eye problems for kids

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an undeniable surge in screen time and digital device use among children and adolescents all over the world, according to researchers from Anglia Ruskin University. With this in mind, study authors are asking another important question: Will this major increase in screen time lead to any long-term health repercussions for tomorrow’s adults?
Colorectal cancer is preventable with proper screening

SHREVEPORT, La. - As Colorectoral Cancer Awareness month nears the end, we wanted to check back in with one of our Community partners and experts from Willis Knighton Health System. Dr. Anil Veluvolu discusses colorectal cancer disease in the U.S. and how it’s preventable with proper screening.
