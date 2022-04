BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a month ago, Marc McLaughlin was finishing up his career at Boston College. On Thursday night, he was scoring a goal for the Boston Bruins. The Billerica native and former Boston College captain made his NHL debut for Boston during Thursday night’s blowout win over the New Jersey Devils, taking a spot on the B’s third line due with Craig Smith out due to an illness. He was no spectator in the victory. McLaughlin played 13 minutes and was part of the Bruins’ six-goal onslaught during the second period, getting down on one knee and firing a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO