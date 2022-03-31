ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Workforce housing community The Independence opens first buildings in McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
 2 days ago
A new workforce housing community called The Independence has opened four of its eight buildings, developers said. Residents are now able to move into some of these buildings. The Independence is located at 2150 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney....

