ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Johnson drops plans to outlaw LGBT conversion therapy

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDJmN_0evpJiEY00

Boris Johnson has dramatically dropped plans for the Government to ban so-called LGBT conversion therapy, it has been confirmed.

A leaked Downing Street briefing paper seen by ITV News said “the PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation” to outlaw the practice.

In response, a Government spokesman said they had decided to look at how existing law could be applied more effectively as well as “other non-legislative measures”.

The move was condemned by the Liberal Democrats as giving a “green light to a form of torture” and an “utter betrayal” of the LGBT community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrueW_0evpJiEY00

The announcement came just a day after Equalities Minister Mike Freer told MPs the Government was “wholly committed” to legislation and that work was “progressing at pace”.

However, the leaked briefing document disclosed that ministers involved in drawing up the legislation – including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss , who is also Equalities Minister – had not been told of the decision.

“While Liz is not ideologically committed to the legislation, she is likely to be concerned about owning the new position, having personally committed to delivering the Bill,” it said.

It warned that Mr Freer could resign, and that the Prime Minister’s special envoy on LGBT issues, Lord Herbert, may also consider his position.

Conversion therapy attempts to change or suppress someone’s sexuality or gender identity and is already outlawed in a number of other countries.

The Government announced it would be bringing forward legislation in last year’s Queen’s Speech after ministers originally promised a new law in 2018.

The briefing document warns that abandoning the plan now would provoke a “noisy backlash” from LGBT groups and from some MPs.

It suggests the announcement could be made in this year’s Queen’s Speech in May, so it could be presented as a matter of “prioritising” the Government’s legislative programme and was not singling out a LGBT issue.

It says they could argue that: “Given the unprecedented circumstances of major pressures on cost of living and the crisis in Ukraine, there is an urgent need to rationalise our legislative programme.”

The move was strongly condemned by Jayne Ozanne, who campaigns for LGBT rights within the Church of England and who quit the Government’s LGBT advisory panel last year accusing ministers of creating a “hostile environment” for LGBT people.

“This is the Prime Minister’s decision and the Prime Minister has shown his true colours with regard to the LGBT community,” she told the PA news agency.

“I think he thought he could get away with it, but this will horrify, I am sure, people right across the country who have believed frankly for years that this should have been banned.”

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry tweeted: “Just when I thought my contempt for this disgusting government couldn’t sink lower. A curse upon the whole lying, stinking lot of them.”

For Labour, shadow equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds said: “This outrageous decision shows you simply can’t trust a word Boris Johnson says.

“A government that believes conversion therapy is acceptable in 21st century Britain is no friend of the LGBT+ community.”

Liberal Democrat equalities spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said: “This is not just yet another U-turn from the Tories, but giving the green light to a form of torture in the UK.

“This is an utter betrayal of the LGBT+ community.”

A Government spokesman said: “Having explored this sensitive issue in great depth the Government has decided to proceed by reviewing how existing law can be deployed more effectively to prevent this in the quickest way possible, and explore the use of other non-legislative measures.”

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

581K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop opposition to EU defence pact, Tories say

The Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop his opposition to a defence pact with the EU to allow the UK to quickly deploy forces around Europe, a Tory group says.The Conservative European Forum (CEF) wants Britain to join projects run by an EU body called Permanent Structured Cooperation in Defence (PESCO) – a bid to create a common defence policy.As a first step, it argues that the prime minister should sign up to its Military Mobility project, to ease bureaucracy preventing the quick movement of military personnel and assets.The call comes after the UK rejected a defence and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
BBC

Scotland becoming smaller under SNP - Douglas Ross

Scotland must shake off the "dead hand of nationalism" if it is to avoid becoming increasingly bitter and inward looking, the Scottish Conservative leader has said. Douglas Ross told the party's conference in Aberdeen that he grew up in a Scotland that was confident and outward looking. But he argued...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Freer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Wera Hobhouse
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt Rights#Conversion Therapy#Ukraine#Racism#Itv News#Government#The Liberal Democrats
AFP

Dubai ruler abused ex-wife to 'exorbitant degree', UK court rules

The ruler of Dubai abused his ex-wife on an extraordinary scale, a UK judge ruled on Thursday, ending a lengthy legal battle between the couple over their two children. His behaviour towards his ex-wife through "threats, poems, coordinating press reports, covertly arranging to purchase property immediately overlooking hers, phone-hacking or in the conduct of this litigation, has been abusive to a high, indeed exorbitant, degree," the judge ruled.
WORLD
The Independent

Duke of York’s daughter named in High Court litigation

The Duke of York’s daughter Beatrice has featured in evidence given to a judge overseeing a High Court financial dispute between an elderly Turkish woman and a former banker.Princess Beatrice has been named in an affidavit given by Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, and has sued Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman based in London.A judge overseeing the dispute has been told that the  Duke of York was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” he provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.Both the duke and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a recent ruling on the case by deputy...
POLITICS
BBC

Wales smacking ban: What do parents think?

A ban on smacking children in Wales is a "great move" and the "right thing", according to parents in Cardiff. Anyone who smacks a child in their care could be arrested and prosecuted for assault, after the legal defence of reasonable punishment was removed. It makes Wales the second UK...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
BBC

Senior Tory MP criticises Boris Johnson over Lebedev peerage

A senior Tory MP has said he "can't believe" Boris Johnson made Russian-born media mogul Evgeny Lebedev a lord. Sir Bernard Jenkin made the comments behind closed doors in February, as he called for tougher scrutiny of who MPs accept donations and hospitality from. They have come to light now...
POLITICS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Sarah Everard vigil: Met Police appeal against High Court ruling

The Met Police will appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the rights of the organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard in south London. The group had to cancel the event after the Met said it would be illegal to stage it under lockdown restrictions. However, hundreds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s energy plans don’t make any sense

Boris Johnson has reiterated the government’s commitment to net zero, while simultaneously saying the UK must supercharge domestic power production from every source – not only through renewables and nuclear, but also through boosting oil and gas production.The prime minister this week called for the West to “end its dependence” on Russia’s chief commodities – oil and gas – amid the Kremlin’s bloody war in Ukraine, and also provided an insight into the government’s forthcoming energy plans.Most notably, ministers appear to be setting the stage to argue the war means the UK must expand its own oil and gas operations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ulnes Walton prison: Government appeal over rejection of 'super jail'

The refusal of planning permission to build a "super prison" is to be appealed by the government. Proposals for a 1,715 inmate Category C prison near the Garth and Wymott jails in Lancashire were rejected by Chorley Council in December. The council said the combined prison population would outstrip the...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy