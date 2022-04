GYPSUM, Colo. (KKTV) -The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says potentially deadly drugs were found on a playground in Gypsum, Colorado on Wednesday. Deputies say a homeowner reported a small zip-lock bag that was found on the Two Rivers Village housing community. The bag pictured above contained several pills that the sheriff’s office says contain markings similar to Oxycodone Hydrochloride tablets. ECSO says some of the marking were also similar to blue “M30″ pills that are made to look like Oxycodone, but may be mixed with Fentanyl.

GYPSUM, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO