The Auburn Smoke Shop’s property manager turned himself into police Monday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest last week. Zakarya Alharbi was charged with felony evading cigarette tax after more than 18-thousand illegal items, including untaxed cigarettes, were seized from the Franklin Street store in a February raid. Police say the store has been the site of a number of criminal investigations since it opened almost one year ago. The city’s Nuisance Abatement Committee will hold a hearing on the business on April 20th. City Manager Jeff Dygert.

AUBURN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO