Seattle, WA

Seattle Police arrests narcotics trafficking suspect in downtown Kent

I Love Kent
 1 day ago
The Seattle Police Department on Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022 seized a large quantity of drugs, cash, and two firearms after tracking a suspected Seattle narcotics trafficker to downtown Kent.

After investigating the 55-year-old suspect for months, on Tuesday SPD investigators pulled the suspect over in the 200 block of W. Meeker Street (map below), arrested him and searched his vehicle.

Inside, they found 890 grams of methamphetamine, 863 grams of heroin, 577 grams of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, two handguns, and more than $20,000 in cash.

Officers then booked the man into the King County Jail.

Photos courtesy Seattle Police Department

