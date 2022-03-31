WATCH: Drone video shows tornado damage in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Jackson on Wednesday, March 30.PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi
Two survey teams found EF-1 damage in south Jackson, while another tornado found in south Forrest County has low-end EF-2 damage associated with it.
The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. More than 20 counties have reported damage to homes.Time-lapse: Possible tornado moves through Jackson
According to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), three people were injured during Wednesday's storms. Two injuries were reported in Noxubee County, and one injury was reported in Holmes County.
