BCPD: Random vandalism damages 11 cars

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens and an adult were arrested for allegedly damaging 11 vehicles at random, shooting at least some of them with BB guns, Battle Creek police say.

The first complaints of damaged vehicles came in Wednesday night from the Verona area. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police got calls of vehicles being shot at in the parking lot of Lakeview Square Mall. Witnesses told 911 they saw a car driving around the parking lot and someone inside pointing a gun.

Battle Creek Police Department officers soon stopped a vehicle they said matched the description given by witnesses. Authorities say they searched the car and found three BB guns, including a BB pistol carried by the driver.

Two teens and an adult were arrested. The teens were released to their parents. The adult was jailed.

Police did not report any injuries.

