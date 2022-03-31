ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Student shot, killed at Tanglewood Middle, suspect charged

By Bethany Fowler, Robert Cox, Joshua Kuhn
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV46g_0evpHXP100

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student died after being shot Thursday afternoon at a Greenville County middle school and another student was charged.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots were fired.

After arriving on scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

The victim was shot at least one time and treated by the school resource officer and school staff before being taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies began a search in the area of the school. Just before 1:30 p.m., they learned that the possible suspect was at a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

Lawmakers react to Tanglewood Middle School shooting

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect hiding under a deck. He was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

The suspect is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

He is being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP3PX_0evpHXP100
Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson (From: Jordan Williams Photography)

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies were on scene trying to identify the shooter at one point.

Community activist Bruce Wilson, a family friend, identified the student as 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson.

Wilson passed along a statement from the Jackson family asking for privacy while they grieve.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” said the family in a statement. “We love Jamari dearly and we would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

“My heart breaks for this young boy’s family and my prayers are with them tonight,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis in a statement. “Additionally, I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family. I can not fathom what would cause someone to do this to another human being and especially at that age, but I know it’s a situation where we all need to turn to God.”

Greenville County Schools said deputies were not looking for any additional suspects and that the school building had been secured.

Deputies said that the two 12-year-olds were familiar with each other and that they are confident the incident was isolated.

PHOTOS: Parents arrive to pick up Tanglewood Middle students

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster released this statement Thursday evening:

We are deeply saddened to hear that the student victim in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fellow students, the staff members at the school and everyone who knew this child. This is an absolute tragedy, and we will continue to do whatever we can to support his family and the Tanglewood community as they mourn the young life that was lost today.

We want to recognize the tremendous response from Principal Walles and the staff at Tanglewood, the school resource officer, Sheriff Hobart Lewis, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who all responded rapidly in accord with our emergency response plan.”

Dr. Burke Royster

The principal of Tanglewood Middle School, Dr. Graysen Walles, also released this statement:

My heart goes out to the family of our student who passed away, and my prayers are with them. Our entire Tanglewood family is hurting with this news and from the events that took place today. Our school is mourning and will work together to heal and process this tragedy.”

Dr. Graysen Walles

Students were taken to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville where parents were reunited with their children.

Greenville County Schools said Friday will be an optional day for students at Tanglewood Middle School in order to provide “counseling support for both students and staff.”

“Our goal with being open tomorrow is not to have a day of instruction, but so we can have supports available to both students and staff that would not be otherwise available at home,” said the district in a statement.

The school’s regular schedule will resume Monday, April 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Tanglewood Middle School
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy