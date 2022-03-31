Texas A&M vs. Xavier NIT Championship live stream (3/31/22): How to watch the Aggies and Musketeers, time, channel
By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
1 day ago
The college basketball season is winding down, and while there’s still the Final Four to go in the NCAA tourney, the NIT is set to crown its champion Thursday night when Xavier and Texas A&M tussle for the crown in Madison Square Garden. Tip is set for 7...
OXFORD, Ohio — Travis Steele will not be heading far away after departing from Xavier. The former four-year coach will become the new leader of the Miami Redhawks men's basketball program. The Musketeers recently decided to part ways with Steele, who posted 70 wins and 50 losses while leading...
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travis Steele was named the new head men’s basketball coach at Miami University on Thursday. The announcement came just 15 days after Steele and Xavier University agreed to mutually part ways. Steele posted a 70-50 record in four seasons as Xavier’s head men’s basketball coach. He...
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
The men’s Final Four gets underway from New Orleans Saturday night at 6:09 p.m. ET when top-seeded Kansas takes on second-seeded Villanova in a rematch of a national semifinal from 2018. ‘Nova ran away with that one, 95-79, and went on to thump Michigan in the national title game two days later.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat Louisville 72-59 in the first game of the Final Four. UConn and South Carolina met in November in the championship game of a tournament in the Bahamas, and the Gamecocks used a strong fourth quarter to win.
Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament.
Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on.
Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury.
She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC.
The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
Krispy Kreme will give a dozen free glazed doughnuts to anyone who wants them on Tuesday, April 5, if either the NCAA men’s or women’s championship basketball games are decided by 12 points. It has happened before. According to Krispy Kreme, in 2002, “both the women’s and men’s...
The NCAA Tournament will conclude with a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the UConn Huskies on Sunday, beginning at 8:00 PM. Aliyah Boston's 23 points led South Carolina to a 72-59 win over Louisville on Friday in the team's last outing. Paige Bueckers helped lead UConn to a...
The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be playing for the national title against UConn after knocking off Louisville Friday. But that wasn’t the only headline the Gamecocks created with their Final Four win because some fans were not happy with the fact that Dawn Staley’s team stayed in the locker room for the playing for the national anthem. That, however, should not have been a surprise because, according to multiple reports, the Gamecocks have been doing that since, at least, last January.
It’s a battle between women’s basketball powerhouses as No. 2 UConn faces No. 1 in the Women’s March Madness Final Four. UConn is fresh off an overtime win over No. 1 NC State last time out, with star guard Paige Bueckers fueling the Huskies for the win to punch their ticket past the Elite Eight. On the other side, the Cardinal come in as the reigning national champs and hope to be the first team to repeat since, well, the Huskies did it from 2013-2016. The 7 p.m. tip-off between UConn and Stanford is the early late and will be preceded by a 9 p.m. matchup between Louisville and South Carolina. Friday night’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also stream coverage via fuboTV, which has a free trial.
The 2012 national champion Alabama softball team was recognized at Rhoads Stadium during Saturday's game against Georgia.
Nineteen of the 20 players are in Tuscaloosa this weekend, including four-time All American Jackie Traina.
...
Tennessee practiced for the seventh time during the spring Saturday. The Vols’ seventh practice was Tennessee’s first scrimmage. Second-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed Tennessee’s scrimmage. “I think for us, obviously we are a year further ahead than where we were in the first scrimmage a year...
Who’s in the mood for some Final Four action? Live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, No. 2 Villanova battles No. 1 Kansas on TBS!. It’s win or go home as four squads compete for two spots in Monday’s National Championship game! Four historic teams remain as Villanova and Kansas collide in the first of two must-see Final Four matchups. Jay Wright’s squad defeated Michigan and Houston in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four, while Kansas was victorious over No. 4 Providence and No. 10 Miami. Will the Jayhawks be playing on Monday, or can the Wildcats advance to their third title game in six years? We’re about to find out.
From beginning to end, 2022 NCAA Tournament storylines have been dominated by rewarding, entertaining and bracket-busting college basketball games. And, after starting with 68 teams, we're down to four - the Final Four of this year's Big Dance. On Saturday in New Orleans, it will be No. 2 seed Villanova vs. No. 1 seed Kansas at 6:09 p.m. ET in the first semifinal followed by No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 8 seed North Carolina at 8:49 p.m. with the winners meeting Monday, April 5 for the NCAA Tournament title. The games will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The 2022 NFL draft is less than a month away. NFL fans excited to see who their favorite team will draft, and college football fans can’t wait to see where some of their favorite players begin their professional careers. It’s no secret that former Alabama players are regulars in...
On Saturday, the Final Four teams remaining in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament square off for a chance to play in the National Championship Game. This includes one of the sport’s greatest rivalries taking place. Watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and DirecTV...
