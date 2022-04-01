ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Drying out overnight, but more rain this weekend

By Albert Ramon
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine for Friday 02:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lows Thursday night will range from mid 20s to low 30s across the area.

Mostly sunny and milder for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

For Saturday, cloudy skies and mainly dry in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 40s. A quarter of an inch to a half inch of rainfall is possible.

Partly cloudy for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Cooler along the lake, with temperatures remaining in the 40s.

Scattered rain chances return next workweek with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles and flurries, then clearing skies overnight. Low: 29°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 47°

SATURDAY: Afternoon and evening rain likely. High 45°

