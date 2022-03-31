ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Police investigating suspicious death in Tarentum apartment building

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Allegheny County, after a body was found in an apartment building in Tarentum on Thursday.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that detectives took over the sixth floor at the Rachel Carson Hall high rise, where a man was found dead inside his apartment.

According to neighbors, the man that died was an older gentleman, an amputee who used a wheelchair.

“That’s just so sad that you would take advantage of someone in a wheelchair,” said neighbor Mark Bachman.

Only 11 News was on scene this afternoon as homicide detectives brought out brown bags of evidence, and a still camera to document the scene as they found it.

“He’s never bothered nobody,” one neighbor said.

Everyone 11 News talked to said their neighbor was quiet, he kept to himself and never caused trouble.

“I feel so bad for him,” another said.

Allegheny County police say the man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be done to determine how he died.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that they want to feel safe in their homes, and right now, they feel anything but safe.

Residents of the building say they’ve had their fair share of issues lately, from things being stolen, to drug use.

Some told us they’ve removed their valuables and are storing them elsewhere.

11 News reached out to the county housing authority for comment, but have not heard back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

