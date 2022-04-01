ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subway crime: How to stay safe, what to do if you spot something

ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FLXe_0evpGI1300

The dramatic jump in crime in New York City subways is keeping riders on the edge of their seats, with crimes up 70% over this time last year.

One reason is that passenger counts remain below normal. But if you see something bad happening, what should you do? Jump in and help? Run away to stay safe?

Tensions are high, and riders are feeling the fear.

"That's the first thing, that fear, and the taste of nickels in your mouth," straphanger Sandra Brown said. "Like, you won't know what to do."

"You get the taste of nickels in your mouth," straphanger Sandra Brown said. "That's first thing, taste of fear nickels in your mouth, you wouldn't know what to do"

ALSO READ | NYC subway crime surge: Anti-gay attack, retired officer slashed

Derick Waller reports that subway crime continues to surge, even as Mayor Eric Adams rolls out his crime prevention plan.

Subway rider are wondering, what would I do if violence strikes?

"I'd like to that think I'm prepared, but obviously I don't think we are," rider Katie Williams said.

Retired NYPD Chief Joe Fox served nearly four decades patrolling New York City, including seven years as head of the Transit Bureau. He advises it begins with being alert.

Stay away from the platform edge, standing back until the train is in the station.

"The potential for someone attacking you just got cut in half," he said.

Have your MetroCard or OMNY ready so you aren't fumbling around at the turnstile, and then remain vigilant throughout the entire system. Also, try to board in the middle of the train, near the conductor.

"People like to be unbothered, alone," he said. "Not in the subway. Be where other people are."

He recommends staying near the middle of the car.

"I like to stand, because standing gives the impression you're in control," Fox said. "Sitting, the person is over you."

Trust your gut.

""If somebody attacks you, remove yourself from the situation," he said. "You want to strike back? Don't do it. Don't do it, because you don't know what that person is capable of."

And what if you witness a attack, should you try to step in?

"We all want to record it," he said. "Call 911 first. There's apps you can use to report crimes now. And then if you can safely get a picture of the person."

ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.

Even knowing those tips doesn't make most feel any secure.

"I don't feel safe anymore, I really don't," Brown said. "I have never felt like this living in New York for past 42 years."

If you see something, say something. Tell a police officer or an MTA employee or call 888-NYC-SAFE or 911 with emergencies. Additionally, members of the public can also text 911.

More transit tips:

--No matter where you are, is to always pay attention to your surroundings and know your location

--Avoid burying your head in a cell phone or playing music on your headphones so that you can monitor what is going on around you

--Protect your back and beware of anyone approaching you from behind

--Have your money or metro card available

--Sit in the center of the car, away from the door, to avoid a purse or a chain snatch

--Cover jewelry; turn stone rings toward the palm side of your hand

--Ride in the conductor's car during off-peak hours

--Stay awake, aware and exit with the crowd

--While waiting for the train, stand in the middle of the platform, away from the yellow platform edge strip

--Sit near the front of the bus

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 7

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABCNY
ABCNY

98K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Follow ABCNY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Brown
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Woman attacks Bronx restaurant worker over food service: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#Crime#Nypd#The Transit Bureau#Omny
PIX11

NYC return to broken windows policing? Critics slam NYPD Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD officers will focus on dice games, drinking and urinating in public and open-air selling of narcotics as part of a new Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday. She said those types of community complaints can be precursors to violence. Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri called it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
MTA
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Murders Stranger at Hudson Valley Supermarket

A normal weekend trip to the grocery store turned into anything but normal when police say a man murdered a stranger at a Hudson Valley grocery store. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 41-year-old Andrew Goodenough of New Windsor was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison. Goodenough pleaded guilty on February 2, in Orange County Court to second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in a supermarket in 2016.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy