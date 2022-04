With the red carpet rolled out in front of the Paramount Theatre and loads of sessions each day, South by Southwest is buzzing with celebrities and influencers who are offering their take on Austin’s food, growth and culture. Here’s what they had to say:Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway and Daniel Radcliffe See on Instagram Pascal, known for his roles in the Mandalorian and Game of Thrones, arrived in Austin for the premiere of his film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” He lived in San Antonio after emigrating from Chile, so Austin 360 was curious about his stance on whether Austin’s taco...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO