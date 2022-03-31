ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Glory Pro Cemetery Gates Results: Josh Alexander vs. Warhorse, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGlory Pro Wrestling held its Cemetery Gates show today in Dallas, Texas featuring Josh Alexander battling Warhorse and more. The event aired on FITE TV as part of GCW The Collective. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:. * Myron Reed def. Shane Sabre,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker Recalls Infamous 1997 Interview With Vader in Kuwait

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling/CBS Sports, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee The Undertaker recalled the infamous interview he and the late Big Van Vader (aka Leon White) conducted on a talk show on TV in Kuwait back in 1997. At the time, The Undertaker WWE Champion. During the segment, the interviewer questioned Vader on the legitimacy of pro wrestling. In an attempt to “protect the business,” Vader flipped a table over, and aggressively accosted the interviewer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals WrestleMania 38 Storyline is Really Close to the Truth Thanks to Day 1 Chaos

One of the more intriguing mysteries leading into WrestleMania 38 is just who Seth Rollins will be facing as his opponent, a storyline that has weaved its way throughout Monday Night Raw and social media over the past several weeks. The latest development is that Rollins will have a match against an opponent that Vince McMahon will reveal at WrestleMania, and many are keeping their eyes on Cody Rhodes to be that opponent. As for the storyline, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Rollins said this storyline of navigating chaos to get a match at WrestleMania 38 is pretty close to the truth, and things really went haywire at Day 1.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Addresses Rumors That Cody Rhodes Is WWE Bound

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about the Cody Rhodes rumors. It has been heavily reported that the former AEW star will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent. However, AJ made it clear that he will believe it when he sees it.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
411mania.com

Becky Lynch On Turning On Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Her Heel Mindset

Becky Lynch has been locked into a feud with Bianca Belair on and off since she turned heel at SummerSlam, and she discussed her heel character and more in a new interview. Lynch spoke with the New York Post promoting her match with Belair at WrestleMania 38, and you can see a couple excerpts below:
WWE
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Says Fans Are Chanting ‘Colby’ At Seth Rollins, Not ‘Cody’

Becky Lynch has her own explanation for what sounds like WWE fans chanting “Cody” as Seth Rollins leading into WrestleMania. Rollins has been faced with the chants in recent weeks on the back of reports that Rollins’ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 will be Code Rhodes. However, Lynch has put forth the notion that the chants directed to her husband are actually for his real name, Colby.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Romo
Person
Danny Jones
Person
Davey Richards
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Announces Zero Hour, More Mystery Clients

New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube. Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.
WWE
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt Arrives In Dallas, Says He Hates Ruining Surprises

Windham Rotunda, the former Bray Wyatt, addressed the likelihood of a wrestling return and more in a new Instagram Q&A. Rotunda posted to Instagram on Thursday noting that he was arriving in Dallas and promised to answer six questions from fans, writing:. “I just got to Dallas. This place feels...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Briscoes Capture The New GCW World Tag Team Title Belts

The Briscoes are your new GCW World Tag Team Champions. Thursday’s GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One event opened with The Briscoes defeating The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) and former champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, SLADE) to win the titles. Gage’s partner...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Fite Tv#Combat#Gcw The Collective#Aregularindyfan#Jpwarhorse#Weareglorypro#Heyyimrob
wrestlinginc.com

Michael Cole Believes Jim Ross “Felt A Bit Threatened” By Him Initially In WWE

In a recent interview with The Press Box podcast, SmackDown announcer Michael Cole was asked to speak on his relationship with AEW announcer Jim Ross. “Jim and I have had a rocky relationship over the years,” Cole admitted. “It’s grown to one of mutual respect. You know, Jim at the time, listen, the late 1990s in sports entertainment in general, were an awfully competitive time, not only in WWE, but obviously with WCW and ECW as well. People like Jim, and a lot of wrestlers, whether it be John Layfield or Booker T, or Shawn Michaels, or Steve Austin, these were old school guys. These were guys who were brought up in the territories. Jim Ross learned how to be a wrestling announcer. He started off as a referee and did some managing, of course, in the territories. So he fought and he clawed to get his spot in WWE to be at the top of the pinnacle the mountain.”
WWE
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
WWE
Fightful

Rosemary To Challenge For Knockouts Championship At IMPACT Rebellion 2022

The Knockouts Title will be on the line at IMPACT Rebellion. On the March 31 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, a #1 Contenders Knockouts Battle Royal was held to determine Tasha Steelz’s next challenger for the Knockouts Championship. The competitors in the match were Savannah Evans, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, Lady Frost, Jordynne Grace, Jessica McKay, Havok, Alisha, and Gisele Shaw. The winner would receive a title opportunity on April 23 at Rebellion.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy