UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the founder of Homeboy Industries Father Gregory Boyle on The Power of Extravagant Tenderness Monday, April 18th at 7:30 p.m. Pacific at Campbell Hall
UCSB Arts & Lectures Founder of Homeboy Industries Father Gregory Boyle. Founder of Homeboy Industries, the largest and most successful gang intervention and rehabilitation program in the world. Author of Tattoos on the Heart, Barking to the Choir and The Whole Language. FREE copies of The Whole Language: The...nprnsb.org
Comments / 0