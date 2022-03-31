UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the founder of Homeboy Industries Father Gregory Boyle on The Power of Extravagant Tenderness Monday, April 18th at 7:30 p.m. Pacific at Campbell Hall

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO