KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR will require a large-scale dairy farm in Kewaunee County to monitor groundwater for manure pollution. It’s the first time the DNR is using its permitting authority to require water quality monitoring following last summer’s state Supreme Court ruling, according to Clean Wisconsin. In Clean Wisconsin v. DNR, the environmentalist group successfully argued the DNR has the authority to require groundwater monitoring and limit the number of animals as conditions of the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation permit.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO