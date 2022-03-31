ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers pick up option on FB Kyle Juszczyk's contract

By Kyle Madson
 2 days ago
In perhaps the least surprising move of the offseason, the 49ers picked up the option on fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s contract to keep him with the team through the 2025 season per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. April 1 was the deadline for that option.

The bonus will earn Juszczyk a $2.155 million bonus. He carries a modest $2.9 million cap hit this year, but that’ll jump significantly next year to more than $6.5 million. In 2024 and 2025 that number climbs to $7.588 million per year for the final two seasons according to Over the Cap. Last offseason Juszczyk signed a five-year deal worth up to $27 million with $9.6 million guaranteed. He’ll be 34-years old at the end of the contract.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made Juszczyk a priority when he arrived in 2017 and since then the fullback has been the highest-paid player at his position. His statistical production doesn’t jump off the page – he has 1,530 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in five seasons – but his value comes from his blocking ability and positional versatility. There aren’t many players in the league who can do what he does for Shanahan’s offense, which is why the 49ers made sure he sticks around through the 2025 campaign.

