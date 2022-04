Q. My mother is in her early 70s, retired and receiving Social Security of $30,000 a year. I am in my 40s with income of $110,000 a year. We own a fully paid off house together, with taxes of around $13,000 a year. I would like to file a quit claim deed and make her the full owner in order to maximize the Senior Freeze benefit. She would update her will, leaving everything to me, if she passes before me. I have other deductions and will not miss claiming the money from the taxes. Can I still use the quit claim deed, if I sell it to her for $1, so it does not seem like a gift?

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO