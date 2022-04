LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday will consider a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission to designate the Hollywood Forever Cemetery an historic-cultural monument. HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 01: A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of Cinemax’s ‘Outcast’ at Hollywood Forever on June 1, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images) The cemetery was included in the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, the cemetery’s 100th anniversary. On June 25, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell began the city’s effort to include the cemetery on its own list of historic-cultural monuments. The Cultural...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO