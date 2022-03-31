ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Columbia River PUD awards grants

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Four local groups receive funds from utility district for events and capital improvements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kXsS_0evpDH6700

The Columbia River People's Utility District awarded grants to four local organizations at its March 22 board meeting.

Riverside Community Outreach, a nonprofit that serves families impacted by foster care, was awarded $5,000 toward renovations of its new property in downtown St. Helens.

The nonprofit plans to renovate the building to create a community center. The property needs major improvements, including a new roof, as well as build-outs to create areas for different activities within the building, all totalling an estimated project cost of $131,145, according to Riverside's request for funding.

Columbia County Habitat for Humanity was granted $5,000 toward its planned Home Ownership Resource Center.

Habitat's one-room office is located in its warehouse, which can be difficult to access for people who want to apply for a home and, in particular, people with mobility issues who are requesting a ramp for their home, according to the grant application. The office is currently shared by two employees, meaning there is little privacy for meetings.

The goal of the $47,500 project "is to put our mission out front and center right off the parking lot and to have a much more functional workspace," according to Habitat's grant application.

Scappoose Public Library was awarded $2,800 to expand its Movies by Moonlight in Heritage Park program.

The library hosts movies in the park on Fridays in August, with family entertainment often available before the movie starts. There are typically more than 100 people at each showing, according to the library's grant application. The current screen is just 14 feet, which "limits the viewable range of the movie to about half the park," according to the library.

The library plans to purchase a 25-foot inflatable screen and budget $500 per night for entertainment. The PUD's grant will cover half of the estimated cost for the screen, movie rental fees, pre-movie entertainment, and publicity.

Scappoose City Hall was granted $5,000 for the planned Scappoose Adventure Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022.

City leaders decided to plan an annual event after the success of the Scappoose centennial celebration, which was held in August 2021. The Scappoose City Council set a budget of $90,000 for the event, which will include live music, a movie night, vendors, a run, a cornhole tournament and more.

Columbia River PUD revamped its grant program just a few months ago, after not receiving as many grant applications as PUD staff had hoped since starting the program in 2018. The changes included streamlining the application process, lowering the maximum grant amount from $7,500 to $5,000, and creating two annual grant cycles, rather than accepting applications on a rolling basis.

The application deadline for the next round of grant funding is Aug. 31.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Bear River Health Department awarded national accreditation

The Bear River Health Department has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board, demonstrating the department’s “commitment to excellence in serving the community,” according to a news release on Wednesday. The process of receiving accreditation aims to improve public health practices. According to Triona...
BEAR RIVER, WY
KWTX

Donations needed for volunteer departments after wildfires

DOWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - After several days of working mutual aid for neighboring departments battling wildfires, local volunteer fire departments like Downsville are needing donations to make repairs to equipment damaged in the fire fight. “We were heading back to the cemetery fire and we had a blowout on one...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Saint Helens, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Scappoose, OR
Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pickleball enthusiasts will be getting their first free, public pickleball courts in the Steel City. On Monday night, the City Council unanimously voted to allocate around $500,000 to hire a contractor to build eight courts at Mineral Palace Park. City of Pueblo The new courts will go up on the site The post Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat#Scappoose Public Library
Lake Oswego Review

Portland housing emergency extended three years

The City Council decides more City Code changes are needed to address homelessness.The City Council voted to extend the Portland's citywide housing state of emergency for three more years on Wednesday, March 30. The decision comes as the city tries to figure out a more permanent solution to the affordable housing and homeless crises. During the meeting, Commissioner Dan Ryan explained a change in city code intended to end the emergency has fallen short of expectations. He said his bureau needs more time to arrange additional code changes, but the emergency declaration is necessary for existing projects to continue. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Kait 8

County mission awarded $275,000 grant

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded the Mississippi County Mission $275,000 from the Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief funds. The grant is a matching grant, so the Mission will have to raise funds equal to the award amount. Mission...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
cbs19news

REC awards Community Grants

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three local organizations are getting grant funding from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC announced the recipients of its Community Grants on Thursday. According to a release, the cooperative says part of caring for a community is giving back to groups that help those in need.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Pleasanton Express

$3.2 million grant awarded to CCSCT

Community Council of South Central Texas is proud to announce that it is the recipient of the Texas Department of Housing and Stability Services Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program grant for a total amount of $3.2 million. The HSS Program provides assistance to local communities and nonprofits to assist income...
TEXAS STATE
WTHI

INDOT awards Vincennes major grant

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- The City of Vincennes is received $3,074,400.00 from the Indiana Department of Transportation. This is Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) funds for the construction portion of the Washington Ave. Project from Emison Ave. to St. Clair Street. This is the Phase II of the Washington Ave. Project...
VINCENNES, IN
Portland Tribune

Time to meet Crooked River Roundup royalty

Crooked River Roundup Queen Olivia Kerr will be introduced to the public at the Roundup Queen Coronation, which will take place early next month. The longstanding tradition to kick off the Crooked River Roundup season with the annual Queen Coronation will take place April 9. The banquet and coronation not...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Warm Springs Tribal election results announced

Three incumbents and eight new officials elected to Warm Springs Tribal Council. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced the results for the election of the 29th tribal council. Three incumbents were re-elected to the council, along with eight new council members. The Simnasho district members are:. Lincoln Jay...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural area. Clackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding police. With a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land. Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy