Columbia River PUD awards grants

Four local groups receive funds from utility district for events and capital improvements.

The Columbia River People's Utility District awarded grants to four local organizations at its March 22 board meeting.

Riverside Community Outreach, a nonprofit that serves families impacted by foster care, was awarded $5,000 toward renovations of its new property in downtown St. Helens.

The nonprofit plans to renovate the building to create a community center. The property needs major improvements, including a new roof, as well as build-outs to create areas for different activities within the building, all totalling an estimated project cost of $131,145, according to Riverside's request for funding.

Columbia County Habitat for Humanity was granted $5,000 toward its planned Home Ownership Resource Center.

Habitat's one-room office is located in its warehouse, which can be difficult to access for people who want to apply for a home and, in particular, people with mobility issues who are requesting a ramp for their home, according to the grant application. The office is currently shared by two employees, meaning there is little privacy for meetings.

The goal of the $47,500 project "is to put our mission out front and center right off the parking lot and to have a much more functional workspace," according to Habitat's grant application.

Scappoose Public Library was awarded $2,800 to expand its Movies by Moonlight in Heritage Park program.

The library hosts movies in the park on Fridays in August, with family entertainment often available before the movie starts. There are typically more than 100 people at each showing, according to the library's grant application. The current screen is just 14 feet, which "limits the viewable range of the movie to about half the park," according to the library.

The library plans to purchase a 25-foot inflatable screen and budget $500 per night for entertainment. The PUD's grant will cover half of the estimated cost for the screen, movie rental fees, pre-movie entertainment, and publicity.

Scappoose City Hall was granted $5,000 for the planned Scappoose Adventure Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022.

City leaders decided to plan an annual event after the success of the Scappoose centennial celebration, which was held in August 2021. The Scappoose City Council set a budget of $90,000 for the event, which will include live music, a movie night, vendors, a run, a cornhole tournament and more.

Columbia River PUD revamped its grant program just a few months ago, after not receiving as many grant applications as PUD staff had hoped since starting the program in 2018. The changes included streamlining the application process, lowering the maximum grant amount from $7,500 to $5,000, and creating two annual grant cycles, rather than accepting applications on a rolling basis.

The application deadline for the next round of grant funding is Aug. 31.

