Environment

Lightning may have caused Big Island brush fires

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsK75_0evpCaqr00

The Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) reported two brush fires that started in South Kohala on Wednesday, March 30, may have been caused by lightning strikes.

KHON2

KHON2

