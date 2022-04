Getting accustomed to a new job is hard for anyone, even for an accomplished cookbook author making her foray into television. According to the second episode of "Julia," when Julia Child first stepped onto the original set of "The French Chef" to make her famous coq au vin for the pilot, nothing seemed quite right. The stove, for example, was electric. The knives weren't in the proper drawers, or even sharp, for that matter. To make matters worse, Child was nervous, and the director, Russ Morash, didn't fully have her back or even believe in the project — yet.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO