Fall River, MA

Police: Juveniles pointed loaded handgun at detectives

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two juveniles are facing charges after Fall River police say they had stolen firearms and at least one of them was seen pointing his at city detectives.

According to police, the detectives were out patrolling late Wednesday night when they spotted the young males acting suspiciously in the area of South Main and Birch streets.

They were attempting to get the attention of passing cars, police said, and that’s when one of the juveniles reportedly pointed a gun at the detectives as they passed by.

The two males ran off as the detectives approached, but police said they were captured a short time later.

One of the suspects had a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a knife in his pockets, according to police, while another loaded semiautomatic handgun was found in close proximity to the second juvenile.

Police later discovered both the Taurus 9mm handgun and Jennings .32 caliber pistol had been reported stolen from Texas back in 2013.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmBHK_0evpBGQe00
    Courtesy: Fall River Police Department, Taurus 9mm
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441tbd_0evpBGQe00
    Courtesy: Fall River Police Department, Jennings .32 caliber pistol
FALL RIVER, MA
