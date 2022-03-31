ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M baseball game moved due to storm damage

By Kaitlin Kanable
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M University baseball and softball fields were damaged by the strong winds that blew through the area Wednesday night.

Because of that damage, the baseball game originally scheduled to be played at home on Bulldog Field against Florida A&M University on Friday has been moved to Calhoun Community College. The three-game series starting April 1 will be played at Fred Frickie Park located at 6250 US-31 North, Tanner, Ala.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

There is no timetable yet for when the fields will be playable again.

The Softball team will play on the road Friday against Alabama State in Montgomery.

