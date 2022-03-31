ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Emerging Tourism Star Is Born in Saint Cloud

By Grant Dossetto
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The head of Greater Saint Cloud, officially known as the Saint Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is getting recognition from the destination promotion industry. Connect Travel has named Rachel Thompson an Emerging Tourism Star. Thompson will be spotlighted at Connect Travel’s annual...

