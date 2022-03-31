Proposed abortion protections approved by committee

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee sent a bill to the floor Thursday that would protect out-of-state people from prosecution for getting an abortion in Connecticut.

A response to sweeping anti-abortion legislation in other states — including Texas and Missouri — Democrats who have supported House Bill 5414, "An Act Concerning Protections for Persons Receiving and Providing Reproductive Health Care Services in the State," say it’s a move to balance out restrictive policies elsewhere in the country.

The bill bars state agencies from cooperating with out-of-state investigations into legal reproductive health care in Connecticut, including disclosing medical information at the behest of subpoenas.

“This bill is meant to address a number of laws in other states that have been pursued recently ... aggressive laws directed at banning abortions,” state Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stamford, said during the committee meeting Thursday. “These other states' laws put Connecticut residents ... at risk of lawsuit or criminal prosecution for obtaining or helping others in obtaining reproductive health care that is legal in Connecticut.”

Although the public hearing in Hartford, which legislators could attend in person or virtually, for the bill drew a number of opponents with anti-abortion beliefs, Republicans on Thursday shied away from an argument about abortion, instead making a point about states' rights and questioning the constitutionality of the legislation.

“The states of Texas and Idaho and whatever other states are passing these laws, without regard to the subject matter of abortion, I think that when one state starts making actions that take place in another state actionable in the first state, the concept of the long arm statute starts getting very wishy-washy,” state Rep. Doug Dubitsky, R-Chaplin, said during the committee meeting Thursday. “I’m a legislator in Connecticut, and I can only vote on bills in Connecticut.”

According to Cornell Law, a long-arm statute is one that “allows for a court to obtain personal jurisdiction over an out-of-state defendant on the basis of certain acts committed by an out-of-state defendant, provided that the defendant has a sufficient connection with the state.”

The Texas law repeatedly referred to during Thursday’s meeting bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It also includes what critics say is a “bounty hunter” aspect, allowing Texas residents to sue health care workers and clinics for violating the law, as well as people who transport a woman to get an abortion.

State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, D-West Hartford, pushed back on Republican arguments about overreach, noting that Texas and states like it that are implementing copycat measures committed the original overreach. “They’re coming after individuals who are seeking abortion in other states,” she said. “In addition to the Texas law, there’s a Missouri law that’s been introduced that says anyone who conceives a baby in Missouri would not be allowed to get an abortion.”

With a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-abortion states are betting on the possible overturning or weakening of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case establishing a woman’s right to choose abortion. The court is expected to rule on the issue at some point this summer.

State House Democratic leaders have expressed support for the bill in recent weeks and said they plan on calling it once it makes it out of committee.